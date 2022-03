Listen back to Friday March 18th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

Here’s what’s on this weeks show:

– Declan Fanning previews Tipperary vs Antrim in the National Hurling League.





– Anthony Shelly looks ahead to Tipperary vs Carlow in the National Football League.

– Bill Mullaney and Michael Ferncombe on a big weekend for Tipperary camogie.

– Cheltenham review with David Lawlor.

– Talking dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: