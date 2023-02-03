LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, February 3rd, 2023

Listen back to Friday February 3rd, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

Here’s what’s on a very busy show:

– Ken Hogan previews Tipperary vs Laois in the National Hurling League





– Philly Ryan talks Conor Sweeney’s injury and Tipp vs Cavan in the National Football League

– Samantha Lambert looks ahead to Tipperary vs Roscommon in the Ladies National Football League

– Harty Cup final preview with Thurles CBS manager Éamonn Buckley and Cashel CS manager Brendan Ryan

– Schools camogie with Geraldine Kinane

– Loughmore native and Ireland U20 rugby player Brian Gleeson talks about his rise through the ranks

– Nenagh Ormond Director of rugby John Long looks ahead to their Munster Senior Cup semi-final

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: