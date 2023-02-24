LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, February 24th, 2023

Listen back to Friday February 24th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s show:

– County board vice-chairman Jimmy Minogue talks about the passing of Tipperary hurling legend Mick Burns





– Former Tipperary and Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer gives his views on Tipperary vs Dublin in the National Hurling League

– Former Tipperary goalkeeper Philly Ryan previews a must win game for the Tipperary footballers against Longford on Sunday

– Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to the Tipperary senior and junior camogie outings this weekend

– And as always, the show concludes with ‘Talking Dogs with Barry Drake’.

Listen below: