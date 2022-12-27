LISTEN BACK: 2022 Tipperary Sports Review with Paul Carroll

Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll looks back on all the major sporting stories of 2022.

Tipperary GAA County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy joins Paul to look back on the year of hurling in the Premier County whilst Football Board Chairman Conor O’Dwyer reviews the footballing year in Tipp.

Whilst going through the major stories of each month, Paul is also joined by Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane to talk about Tipp camogie in 2022.





To end the show, we have a listen back on the best commentary moments on Tipp FM from throughout 2022.

Listen below: