Liam Sheedy to be featured on new season of Laochra Gael

A Tipperary man will feature on the new series of TG4’s Laochra Gael.

2010 and 2019 All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy is part of the 21st series of the show.

The Portroe clubman joins the likes of Joe Canning, Aidan O’Mahoney and Tom Parsons who will all have an episode detailing their sporting careers this season.





The new series starts with Joe Canning on Thursday January 26th with Liam Sheedy to feature on the March 2nd edition of the show.

The show will take place every Thursday at 9.30pm starting with Joe Canning and continuing in the following order:

Joe Canning

Aidan O’Mahony

Anne Dalton

Tom Parsons

Áine Wall

Liam Sheedy

Anthony Molloy

Noel O’Leary