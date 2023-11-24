Liam Cahill won’t name Tipperary senior hurling panel until late January

The Tipperary senior hurling panel won’t be announced until the new year.

In 2022, Liam Cahill named his panel for the year ahead in November, but that won’t be the case this year.

Tipperary GAA have released a statement saying that the Tipperary senior hurling manager will not be making any final decision on his senior hurling panel for 2024 until late January, as he intends to give as many players as possible the opportunity to claim a place on the panel for the Allianz Hurling League.





The statement also adds that a number of events are planned for the coming weeks that will give Liam and his management team the opportunity to assess players who performed well during the recent club championships.

The Premier are expected to start their league campaign away to Dublin on Saturday February 3rd.