Liam Cahill impressed by Conor Bowe’s form to start the season

Liam Cahill is impressed with the form of Conor Bowe to start the new season.

The Moyne/Templetuohy man has started both Munster hurling league games at wing back for the Premier.

The half-back line is a new position for him in the inter county scene, having predominantly lined out in the half-forward line.





Speaking after yesterday’s win over Kerry, Liam Cahill hopes Bowe can continue his good form:

“Conor Bowe is a really good hurler first and foremost.

“He’s a really good sticksman and a fine athlete, well able to get up and down the field and it’s nice to go back there facing the ball for a change to it freshens things up.

“He has lots of capabilities of playing in several positions, he can play centre field and the half-forward line and I think he has worked extremely hard around his fitness and his physicality.

“Two matches to date he’s done exceptionally well, he’s given us plenty of options and long may it last and I hope it continues but it’s good for him and I’m delighted to see him back in good form.”