Liam Cahill: I’ll be rigorously going through this year’s county championship

Liam Cahill says he will be ‘rigorously going through’ this year’s county championships.

The Tipperary senior hurling manager was speaking after his side were knocked out of the All-Ireland championship at the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

Focus of the hurling public in the Premier county now switches to the club game, with the county hurling championships commencing on the last weekend of July.





Speaking after the defeat to Galway, Liam Cahill says he will be looking at bringing in more talent to his squad:

“We’ll go back to the grindstone myself and the lads in particular in the management team, and we will make changes.

“We will have to go about putting our own stamp on this.

“I suppose we have done reasonably ok to date getting to the quarter-final of the championship but I’ll be really rigorously going through the club championship this year and definitely freshening up the panel for next year and looking at young talent that’s out there to try and bring them in to an environment that has the culture that’s required to play for Tipperary and hopefully deliver silverware in time.”