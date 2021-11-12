“Len Gaynor – Chiselled from Ash” wins 2020 Best GAA Publication Award

An autobiography about a prominent Tipperary GAA figure has won the 2020 Best GAA Publication award.

“Len Gaynor – Chiselled from Ash” was announced as the winner at today’s GAA MacNamee Awards.

The book is written by Tipp FM’s Across The Line presenter Shane Brophy and details the life and times of Kilruane MacDonaghs club man Len Gaynor.





During his playing career, Gaynor won three All-Ireland titles with Tipperary along with three county titles.

In a press release from the GAA today, the book is described as “a very readable personal tale filled with emotion, humour and, above all, a love for the game of hurling.”