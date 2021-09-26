Last quarter-final spot up for grabs in Tipperary senior hurling championship today

Thurles Sarsfields and Upperchurch-Drombane have booked their places in the quarter-finals of this year’s Tipperary senior hurling championship.

The two sides met in Templemore yesterday, with Thurles running out 3-24 to 1-20 winners.

However, the other game in the group saw Drom-Inch beat Eire Og Annacarty 2-15 to 1-16, meaning Drom finish third in the group while Annacarty will have to contest a relegation semi-final.





Just one place in the knockout stages is to be decided today, with three games taking place in the Dan Breen.

Kiladangan and Moycarkey contest a dead rubber in Templemore at 3 o’clock with Kiladangan already through and Moycarkey guaranteed a relegation spot.

Another dead rubber takes place at 5 o’clock this evening as Kilruane MacDonaghs and Roscrea meet in Toomevara, Kilruane are in the quarter finals whilst Roscrea are in the relegation playoffs regardless of today’s result.

That leaves just one quarter-final spot up for grabs and it’s in Semple Stadium at quarter-to-4, where Borrisileigh and Nenagh meet, with the winner going into the knockout stages and the loser finishing their campaign.

We'll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.

Seamus O’Riain fixtures today:

Group 3 – Ballina vs Sean Treacys in Newport at 12pm.

Group 3 – Gortnahoe-Glengoole vs Killenaule in Littleton at 12pm.

Group 4 – Cashel King Cormacs vs Lorrha in Moneygall at 12pm.

Group 4 – St. Mary’s vs Portroe in Borrioleigh at 12pm.

Group 1 – Burgess vs Thurles Sarsfields B in Dolla at 3pm.

Intermediate championship fixtures today:

Group 4 – Arravale Rovers vs Ballinahinch in Dundrum at 12pm.

Group 4 – Ballingarry vs Shannon Rovers in Templetuohy at 12pm.

Group 3 – Kilsheelan-Kilcash vs Moyle Rovers in Clonmel at 3pm.

Group 3 – Boherlahan-Dualla vs Golden-Kilfeacle in New Inn at 3pm.

Group 2 – Ballybacon/Grange vs Moneygall in Holycross at 5pm.

Group 2 – Carrick Davins vs Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Cahir at 5pm.

Group 1 – Cappawhite vs Moyne/Templetuohy in Clonoulty at 5.30pm.

Group 1 – Borrisokane vs Drom-Inch B in Dolla at 5.30pm.