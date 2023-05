Listen back to the last 10 minutes of Tipp FM’s coverage as Tipperary and Limerick played out an exciting draw win the Munster senior hurling championship.

The game was played in Semple Stadium on Sunday May 21st, 2023.

Tipp FM’s commentary team was Paul Carroll and Ken Hogan with coverage in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.





Listen back here: