Knockout places set in Tipperary football championships

The knockout stages are set in the county senior football championship.

Following the conclusion of round three over the weekend, the quarter-final places have been decided.

Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore-Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane and JK Brackens go through to the last eight as group winners.





Joining them in the quarter-finals as group runners up are Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ballina, Killenaule and Moyle Rovers.

Meanwhile, three of the four bottom placed teams will be relegated from the top tier this year.

They consist of Éire Óg Annacarty, Moycarkey-Borris, Arravale Rovers and Rockwell Rovers.

In the intermediate football championship, the teams heading to the quarter-finals as top seeds are Clonmel Commercials, Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Galtee Rovers and Thurles Sarsfields.

Joining them in the last eight as second seeds are Moyne-Templetuohy, Fethard, Mullinahone and Aherlow.

At the other end of the intermediate grade, four teams have been relegated with Moyle Rovers, Father Sheehys, Loughmore-Castleiney and JK Brackens all heading to the third tier next year.

Joining them will be the loser of the relegation playoff which will see Golden-Kilfeacle face Clonmel Óg.