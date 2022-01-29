Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams targeting Munster glory today

It’s Munster final day for a Tipperary camogie club this afternoon.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams take on Waterford side Gailltír in today’s Munster intermediate camogie final.

The Waterford side will provide tough compeition as they were All-Ireland Intermediate finalists just three weeks ago, losing to St. Rynagh’s of Offaly by four points.





Throw-in today is at 12.30pm in Mallow.

Knockavilla have made a stunning rise through the Tipperary Camogie ranks, as they were a Junior B team as recently as 2018.

Tipperary Camogie PRO, Geraldine Kinane, is hopeful that their winning mentality will carry them through today:

“They’re used to winning and they’ll know no different on Saturday and hopefully they can get off to a good start.

“Mallow is a great venue for the final and Knockavilla have the players.

“I’m really impressed by the likes of Caoimhe McCarthy and Niamh Slattery in midfield.

“I think as a duo, as a midfield pairing, they are two of the best in the county, they compliment each other so well.”