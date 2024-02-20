Kinane: ‘Learning experience’ for Tipperary newcomers against Waterford

Tipperary will be looking to bounce back after their opening round defeat in the National Camogie League.

Denis Kelly’s side suffered a three-point defeat at home to Waterford last Saturday.

The Premier were without a number of key players including captain Karen Kennedy and will likely be down a few players again ahead f Galway’s visit on Saturday.





Speaking on last night’s Extra-Time, Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane says it’s another chance for other players to impress:

“Denis has a good few injuries to his panel at the moment so they are down some key players and some leaders on the field as well.

“It was a learning experience (against Waterford) and a good run out for a lot of girls making their senior league debut and girls came off the bench as well and that will all stand to them.

“Another big game this Saturday against Galway at home so he’s going to look for a bounce back and a good response and performance next weekend.”