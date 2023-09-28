Kilsheelan-Kilcash hoping to build on youthful side

The focus of Kilsheelan-Kilcash now turns to hurling.

The South Tipp side were battling on both fronts in the county senior football championship and county intermediate hurling championships in recent weeks.

However, they were beaten on penalties against Upperchurch-Drombane at the county senior football quarter-final stage last weekend.





Speaking on Extra-Time, Kilsheelan manager Liam Stokes says despite the large amount of games his players have played, he embraces the dual player:

“Three games in seven days, some of them played five games in 13 days.

“I make no bones about it, I’m a huge fan of the dual player and I totally and utterly embrace the fact that we have a fantastic group of young lads that embrace it as well and are only too happy to wear the blue and gold of Kilsheelan for both football and hurling.

“Has it had an effect? Look, it’s not simple and when you speak about dual players and dual clubs, everyone aspires to be Loughmore, what they have achieved and have done has been incredible.

“That’s the barometer we have to set but we are just probably a little bit off it in relation to there’s 12 or 13 of our first 15 under 23 so it’s very much a building process.”

Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Golden-Kilfeacle in the semi-finals of the county intermediate hurling championship on Saturday at 3.45pm in Littleton.