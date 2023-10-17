Kiladangan happy to get another chance at second ever senior hurling title

Kiladangan are happy to still be in the senior hurling championship according to their manager.

John O’Meara was speaking following his side’s draw with Thurles Sarsfields in Sunday’s Dan Breen decider.

The Puckane men will get another chance to win a second ever senior hurling county title in two weeks time on Sunday October 29th.





John O’Meara says he was delighted with how his side managed to get a result from the game:

“We’re delighted to still be in the championship first and foremost.

“Secondly, I thought maybe after getting the goal we might have kicked on because we hadn’t been playing well even in the first half, we wouldn’t have been happy with the performance.

“To be fair to Thurles, to give them credit they came back after we got the goal and I think they tagged on two or three more points.

“I’d be thrilled with our lads how they fought out to the bitter end and got a result out of it maybe on a day where we weren’t at our best.”