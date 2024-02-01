Kennedy: A win in Parnell Park will be key for Tipperary’s league campaign

Tipperary will be aiming to get their National Hurling League campaign off to a good start this weekend.

The Premier travel to the capital to play Dublin in Parnell Park at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Liam Cahill’s side are in Division 1B this year alongside Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Antrim and Westmeath.





Speaking on Extra-Time, hurling analyst JJ Kennedy says a win on Saturday would be very important for Tipp

“If you look at the league and the schedule of games, I think this is going to be an important one.

“There is an added thing with the groups this year that next year’s league will be based on your position in the group this time so you need to finish in the top half of the group at least and that means probably a minimum of three victories.

“The Dublin one is important, if you slip up next Saturday you’re suddenly on the back foot and you’re badly in need of wins then.”

We’ll have live commentary of Saturday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to REA Tipperary.