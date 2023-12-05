Kennedy: GAA must aim to get as many games as possible on free-to-air TV

‘The GAA must aim to get as many games as possible on free-to-air TV’.

That’s according to hurling analyst JJ Kennedy who’s been reacting to yesterday’s announcement from GAAGO.

The streaming platform is to broadcast 38 championship games behind a paywall in 2024, including Tipperary vs Waterford in the Munster senior hurling championship.





Speaking on last night’s Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke, JJ Kennedy says the drift towards a paywall goes against the culture of the GAA:

“The aim and the target has to be to get as many of them (games) as possible free-to-air for people who are at home and for different reasons can’t travel to get to these games, that has to be the aim.

“This sort of drift towards paywalls and so on I think is very unfortunate in GAA.

“It just goes against the whole culture of the GAA and what it does for communities and for people and for that reason I just think it’s a bad development.”