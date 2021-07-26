Ken Hogan: Time for redemption for Tipperary

Tipperary’s management and players must be “very courageous” against Waterford this weekend.

That’s according to hurling analyst Ken Hogan, who was speaking after Tipperary drew The Déise in the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final this morning, with Cork and Dublin meeting the other quarter-final.

Waterford haven’t beaten Tipp in championship hurling since 2008, however Liam Cahill’s side were six point winners over the Premier in the league last month.





Saturday’s game will be Waterford’s third game in as many weeks and Ken Hogan believes that will be a factor against Tipp:

“Well it is going to be a factor given the fact Conor Gleeson is out now through a straight red as well.

“They will be playing three games in a row, they are a very fit, fast. mobile, young team but we have to quell that now.

“We have to be very courageous both at management level and with the team itself.

“We have to be very courageous, we have to be brave, we have to stop their marauding wing-backs Kieran Bennett and Calum Lyons in particular.

“I think the Dan McCormacks and Niall O’Mearas will come back into the fray because Niall O’Meara is one of those rummaging forwards that will really try and win hard ball.”

Whilst Pairc Ui Chaoimh seems the likely venue for the game, venues and times for both of the hurling quarter-finals will be announced later today.

With a number of exciting ties in the hurling championship now in the rear view mirror, Ken is looking forward to more entertainment this weekend:

“I think overall it’s going to be a really exciting weekend but from a Tipperary point of view, this is time for redemption.

“This is the team that has brought us so much glory and this is the team that can still keep us in the championship.”