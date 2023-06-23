Kelly names unchanged side for trip to Wexford

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland championship game against Wexford.

Denis Kelly has name an unchanged side from the team that beat Dublin in round one.

Throw-in on Saturday is at 4pm in Bellefield, with a win for Tipp guaranteeing a place in the knockout stages.





Tipperary senior squad to play Wexford:

Meanwhile, the Tipperary Premier junior team is also unchanged ahead of their round two game tomorrow.

David Sullivan’s side play Cavan in Breffni Park at 2pm on Saturday.

Tipperary premier junior side to play Cavan: