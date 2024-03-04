Kelly: ‘Inexperience’ & ‘naivety’ cost Tipperary a win over Waterford

There was disappointment for the Tipperary senior footballers in yesterday’s league game.

The Premier drew with Waterford in their Division Four encounter in Bansha on a final scoreline of Tipperary 0-16 Waterford 1-13.

Tipp found themselves down by 6 points in the first half but took the lead in the final quarter of the game before the visitors scored the last two points to level the game.





The result ends promotion hopes for the Tipp, who sit on four points after five games.

Speaking after the game, manager Paul Kelly says player’s inexperience was a factor in the result:

“A little bit of inexperience in closing the game out, which we showed again last week and we’ve shown a couple of times, a little bit of inexperience.

“A good comeback, good fight.

“The first half wasn’t anywhere near the level that we’d expect but as I said, it was a good comeback in the second half.

“A bit of naivety, we had the foot on the throat and we took it off.”