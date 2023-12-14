Karen Kennedy named Munster camogie player of the year

Karen Kennedy has been named the Munster Camogie Player of the year.

The Thurles Sarsfields club woman had a successful year with Tipperary, helping Denis Kelly’s side to a first Munster title in 11 years and collectng her second All Star award.

The provincial award for Kennedy comes just after she was named captain of the Tipperary team for the 2024 season.





The announcement today comes ahead of Saturday night’s GAA Awards whilst it was also announced that Limerick’s Aaron Gillane would receive the hurler of the year award and Cork’s Castlehaven are crowned club of the year.