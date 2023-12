Karen Kennedy will captain the Tipperary senior camogie team in 2024.

The Thurles Sarsfields club woman had a very successful season with Denis Kelly’s side, earning an All-Star award.

Kennedy was joint-captain in the season gone by but will take up full captaincy for the Premier for next year.





Caoimhe Maher of the Burgess-Duharra club will be vice-captain for 2024.