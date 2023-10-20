JK Brackens go in search of maiden county senior football crown

JK Brackens are going in search of a maiden county senior football title this weekend.

The Templemore/Clonmore side take on Clonmel Commercials in this year’s senior football final on Sunday at 3.30pm in Semple Stadium.

The sides met in the 2019 final, with Commercials running out 21-point winners.





JK Brackens manager Michael Hyland says they will be more experienced heading in to Semple Stadium on Sunday:

“It was a bit different that time, we had won the Seamus O’Riain final on the Sunday and then the county final that day was on the Saturday so there was only six days of a lead in to it and I suppose after winning the Seamus O’Riain there was probably a night lost celebrating.

“It’s a good bit different this time around, we probably feel we are a bit fresher, we’re definitely a bit more battle hardened and a bit more experienced having gone through the last couple of years and I suppose we feel our football is a good bit better too.”

Commercials, aiming for a record equaling 21 county senior football titles, provide the opposition.

Michael says they know the task in front of them come Sunday:

“They are the standard bearers for the last decade, they’ve been very strong.

“They’ve a massive panel, they’ve a lot of players playing for Tipp and they’ve a lot of players who have played for Tipp.

“We’re well aware of them but we are used to playing them to a certain degree, we played them in the league this year and in the league final and we played them in the championship two years ago so we have a bit of experience playing them as they will of us.

“We’re really looking forward to it ourselves getting in their in Semple Stadium on Sunday and giving the best possible account of ourselves as we can and please God that will be enough.”

