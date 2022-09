There was massive success for a Tipperary greyhound trainer over the weekend.

‘Born Warrior’ won the 2022 Irish Greyhound Derby in Shelbourne Park on Saturday night, owned by the Whatever You Like Syndicate.

Born Warrior is trained in Killenaule by Jennifer O’Donnell, claiming the victory in the final with a time of 29.53. (twenty nine point five three seconds.)





The race was worth €125,000 to the winner.