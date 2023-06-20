All-Ireland hurling quarter-final tickets in high demand

Tickets are in high demand for Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final double header.

The Gaelic Grounds hosts Clare vs Dublin at 4pm and Tipperary vs Galway at 6.15pm in Limerick.

Tickets went on general sale on Ticketmaster at 10am this morning, with the site now showing no tickets remaining available.





However, supporters from all four counties involved can avail of tickets through their local clubs.

We will have live commentary of Tipperary vs Galway here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.