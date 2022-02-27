Impressive performance sees Tipp topple Sligo

The Tipperary footballers got their first win of the season last night.

In an impressive performance, David Power’s charges beat a previously unbeaten Sligo side on a final score of 1-13 to 1-9 in Semple Stadium.

The Premier had eight different scorers in the win, with Sean O’Connor scoring Tipp’s goal in the 12th minute of the game.





Killenaule’s Paudie Feehan is an injury worry following the game, as the midfielder, who had scored two points, had to leave the field in the 46th minute due to an apparent arm/shoulder injury.