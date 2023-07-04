Howard: Benefits to be had from integration for Camogie Association

TV coverage, sponsorship and resource sharing are some of the key benefits camogie can achieve from integration with the GAA.

That’s according to former Camogie president and Tipperary native Elizabeth Howard.

Currently both inter county ladies football and camogie players are playing ‘under protest’ due to issues such as the lack of a player charter and feeling like they are being treated as second class citizens.





This protest is happening whilst a panel is in place aimed at integrating the GAA, LGFA and The Camogie Association.

Speaking on Extra-Time last night, Elizabeth Howard outlines where she thinks the merger can benefit camogie:

“I’ll tell you where integration is very important, look at tv coverage, that’s a big issue.

“The GAA has much better innings there.

“Ladies football does quite well with TG4 but they discriminate against camogie very badly, they show the odd match in the club championship and that.

“What would be achieved I suppose (with integration) I suppose sponsorship.

“I suppose resources really would be the big issue and I am not a begging horse but I think there are ways we can share things between all the organisations.”