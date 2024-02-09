Homecoming fight set for Clonmel’s Shauna O’Keeffe

Clonmel boxer Shauna O’Keeffe has announced a homecoming fight.

The former National amateur champion turned pro last year, winning her debut fight in York Hall in London last December.

The Tipp women was scheduled to fight again in London this month but the fight fell through last minute.





However, speaking to Tipp FM’s Ronan Quirke this morning, Shauna broke the news of her next fight:

“I’ve big news to tell ye, I am fighting in Galway, Salthill on the 16th of March, the day before Paddy’s day.

“So I am having my homecoming, I’m now going to be fighting on Irish soil which is something I’ve been waiting for, I know it’s only been a short stint that I’ve had to wait but I need everyone in Ireland out loud and proud Paddy’s weekend in Salthill for me.”

Shauna’s opponent is set to be announced in the next two weeks.