Hogan expecting strong Tipperary lineup on Sunday

Tipperary will have breathing space to have a cut at a league title according to a former manager.

Ken Hogan has been looking ahead to Sunday’s National Hurling League semi-final between Tipp and Clare which throws-in at 4pm in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Liam Cahill’s matchday squad will be announced at 9pm this evening.





Ken Hogan believes both teams will go with strong lineups:

“League semi-finals are there to be won.

“Seamie Callanan is now retired so none of these players have a national league medal in their back pocket.

“I think we will field something close to full strength I would predict for the weekend.

“Playing Clare our old rivals is going to be an important game for both teams and I’m sure Clare will field their strongest team possible as well, so it’s going to be an interesting game.

“I think considering Tipp are not out in the Munster championship in the first round, I think it’s a chance for Tipp, giving them a little bit of breathing space to really have a cut at this league title.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to REA Tipperary.