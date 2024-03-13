More history as Rachael Blackmore wins Queen Mother Champion Chase

Rachael Blackmore has won the big race in Cheltenham today.

For the first time ever, the Killenaule jockey was victorious in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on board ‘Captain Guinness’ for Henry De Bromhead.

The odds-on-favourite for the race, ‘El Fabiolo’ for Willie Mullins pulled up early in the race following a jumping error.





The victory for Blackmore is her second at this year’s Festival and a 16th all-time at Cheltenham.

Rachael also became the first women to ever win the Champion Chase and she spoke to Racing TV after:

“When you’re riding for Henry around here this week, he does just get them spot on.

“I was very hopeful coming in to the race and I’m just so delighted it actually happened.

“I know Henry has run this race a few times but I haven’t and it’s just an incredible race to win.

“Sometimes it’s hard to let these things sink into you, it’s just unbelievable.”