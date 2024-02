There will be no racing in Thurles this afternoon.

A seven-race card was scheduled to get underway at 1.20pm but the meeting has now been cancelled.

An inspection was held this morning and due to heavy rainfall overnight and a further 7mm of rain since 7.30am this morning, the track is waterlogged.





Lorcan Wyer, IHRB Clerk of the course, says that due to the vast volume of rain in a short time, there is not enough time for the water to soak into the track,