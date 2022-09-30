Healy retains starting role for Munster home opener

The Munster team has been named ahead of their first home game of the year.

Graham Rowntree’s side welcome Zebre to Musgrave Park in the URC on Saturday evening.

Four changes have been made to the side that lost to Dragons last time out, with Greencore Munster Rugby Academy duo Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell starting on either flank.





Also coming into the starting lineup is Keynan Knox and Tadhg Beirne whilst Nenagh’s Ben Healy starts his third consecutive game at out-half.

Meanwhile 18-year-old Ruadhan Quinn could become the youngest ever player to play a competitive game for Munster in the professional era should he feature from the bench.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 5.05pm.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Conor Phillips, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Patrick Campbell; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Rory Scannell.