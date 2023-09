Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney scored a hat-trick in the AFLW this morning.

The Cahir native, playing in just her fifth ever game for Geelong Cats scored three goals for her side in their 74-25 loss to Melbourne.

The former Tipperary dual star has scored four goals for the year, despite arriving in Australia just six weeks before the start of the season.





In a busy game, the Tipp woman also recorded 11 disposals and 4 marks as she continues to impress in her debut season down under.