Harty Cup winners Cashel CS claim February Tipp FM award

The winner has been announced for the February Tipp FM Sports Star of the month, in association woth the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel.

Among the nominations for the award was Irish U20 rugby player Brian Gleeson, Nenagh Ormond’s senior rugby team and National 200m Indoor champion Sharlene Mawdsley.

However, the winner of the February award went to the Cashel Community School Harty Cup winning team.





They made history last month, beating Thurles CBS in the final to capture their first ever Harty crown.

If you would like to nominate someone for the March award, send your nomination to [email protected]