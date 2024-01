Fixtures have been confirmed for the semi-finals of the Harty Cup.

Two Tipperary schools, Nenagh CBS and Thurles CBS have reached the last four of the Munster U19A schools hurling competition.

On Saturday, January 20th, Thurles CBS take on Ardscoil Rís of Limerick in Kilmallock at 12.30pm.





On the same day at 2pm in Cappamore, Nenagh CBS take on Charleville CBS for a place in the Harty Cup final.