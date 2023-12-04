GAAGO release match schedule for 2024

GAAGO have released their schedule of games for 2024.
38 championship games will be shown exclusively on the streaming platform next year, including one of Tipperary’s games in the Munster senior hurling championship.
That’s the Premier’s second game of the campaign on May 4th away to Waterford.
Three of Cork’s four Munster hurling games will be on the platform, with their game against Tipp being the outlier.
In a press release, GAAGO says a number of pricing options will be released soon including a pre-Christmas annual pass price of €69 up until December 31st when the full €79 price will be charged.
The press release also adds that GAAGO will be accessible on Smart TVs and can be cast to TVs from mobile devices.
2024 GAAGO Match Schedule:
April 6th
CSFC Quarter final: London v Galway
April 7th
CSFC Quarter final: New York v Mayo
April 13th
April 14th
LSFC Quarter Final: Kildare v Westmeath / Wicklow
April 20th
MSFC Semi-final: Kerry v Cork / Limerick
April 21st
MSHC RR1: Waterford v Cork
April 27th
LSHC RR2: Antrim v Wexford
USFC Semi Final (Fermanagh / Armagh v Down / Antrim)
April 28th
MSHC RR2: Cork v Clare
LSFC Semi Final: Kildare / Westmeath / Wicklow v Louth / Carlow / Wexford
LSFC Semi Final: Dublin / Longford / Meath v Off / Laois
May 4th
MSHC RR3: Waterford v Tipperary
LSHC RR3: Wexford v Galway
May 11th
MSHC RR3: Cork v Limerick
LSHC RR3: Carlow v Kilkenny
Tailteann Cup Rd 1 game
May 18th
Round Robin SFC Rd 1 x 2 games
Tailteann Cup Rd 2 game
LSHC RR4: Dublin v Kilkenny
May 25th
Round Robin SFC1 x 2 games
May 26th
LSHC RR5: TBC v TBC
June 1st
Round Robin SFC Rd2 x 2 games
Tailteann Cup Rd 3 game
June 8th
Tailteann Cup Preliminary Quarter Finals x 2 games
June 15th
Round Robin SFC Rd 3 x 2 games
Tailteann Cup Quarter Finals x 2 games
June 16th
Round Robin SFC Rd 3 x 1 game
June 22nd/23rd
AISFC Preliminary Quarter Finals x 4 games
June 29th
AISFC Quarter finals x 2 games