Freescoring Tipperary continue impressive league start with win over Offaly

The Tipperary senior camogie team have continued their good form in the National League.

Bill Mullaney’s side recorded a 4-21 to 1-05 victory over Offaly in Bansha this afternoon.

The Premier had 4-15 scored by half-time, with Clodagh McIntyre, Claire Hogan and Caoimhe McCarthy all among the goals.





The win makes it two-from-two for Tipperary so far in the league, with Tipp’s next fixture not until March 12th at home to Dublin.

Tipperary will also be boosted in the coming weeks by the return of Drom-Inch players to the squad following their busy winter.