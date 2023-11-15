Four Tipperary schools progress to Harty Cup knockout stages

The group stages of the Harty Cup came to a conclusion this afternoon.

Four Tipperary teams were in action today, trying to earn a spot in the knockout stages.

Carrick-on-Suir CBS won’t be progressing from their group, following their draw with John The Baptist Community School in Fethard Town Park.





The South Tipp school led by eight points with less than 15 minutes to go but the Limerick side came back late and it finished Carrick 4-16 John The Baptist 2-22.

Elsewhere, Thurles CBS made it three wins from three and booked their place in the knockout stages with a 1-31 to 2-14 win over Youghal.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Cashel Community School survived a late fight back from Our Lady’s Templemore to book their place in the knockout stages.

Cashel led by as much as 13 points in the second half but would win by just three points for a finish on a final scoreline of 4-18 to 2-21.

Whilst Cashel progress as group winners, Templemore’s late fight back sees them finish in second place in the group and will progress on score difference.

They join two other Tipperary schools, in Nenagh CBS and Thurles CBS, into the next round.