Four Tipperary players named to Ireland womens U18 Six Nations squad

Four Tipperary players have been named to the Ireland womens U18 squad for the upcoming Six Nations Festival.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Ellen Boylan, Ballina-Killaloe’s Rebecca Rodgers and Fethard duo Kate Flannery and Beth Buttimer are all included in the 26 player panel.

The squad will travel to Edinburgh over the Easter break to compete in the inaugural U18 Women’s Six Nations festival.





Ireland will play 35-minute matches against England and France on Game Day 1 on April 9th before playing a full 70-minute fixture against Wales on Game Day 2 on the 13th April.

Ireland Squad – U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival

Backs (12)

Clara Barrett (Connacht/Ballina RFC)

Ellen Boylan (Connacht/Carrick on Suir RFC)

Molly Boote (Connacht/Connemara RFC) WNTS

Katie Corrigan (Leinster/Tullow RFC)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Leinster/Portarlington RFC) WNTS

Kate Flannery (Munster/Fethard RFC) WNTS

Jade Gaffney (Leinster/Navan RFC)

Abby Moyles (Leinster/Navan RFC)

Eabha Nic Donncha (Connacht/Corinthians RFC) WNTS

Robyn O’Connor (Leinster/Wexford RFC)

Rebecca Rodgers (Munster/Ballina-Killaloe RFC)

Eva Sterritt (Leinster/Greystones RFC) WNTS

Forwards (14)

Sophie Barrett (Ulster/Enniskillen RFC) WNTS

Jorja Battishill (Ulster/Malone RFC)

Beth Buttimer (Munster/Fethard RFC)

Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster/Letterkenny RFC)

Isobel Clerk (Leinster/Mullingar RFC)

Sarah Delaney (Leinster/Cill Dara RFC)

Koren Dunne (Leinster/Portlaoise RFC)

Amy O’Mahony (Leinster/Greystones RFC)

Sarah McCormick (Connacht/Ballina RFC)

Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster/City of Derry RFC)

Jane Neill (Leinster/Arklow RFC)

Karly Tierney (Connacht/Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

Orla Wafer (Leinster/Enniscorthy RFC)

Hannah Wilson (Leinster/Cill Dara RFC)

There are six players from the newly established Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS) selected for the U18s Six Nations Festival.