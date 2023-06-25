Four goal Galway defeat Tipperary in All-Ireland ladies football championship

There was defeat for the Tipperary ladies footballers in their All-Ireland senior championship opener today.

Peter Creedon’s side were beaten by Galway in Templetuohy on a final score of 4-10 to 3-04.

First half goals from Aishling Moloney and Angela McGuigan saw Tipp just three behind Galway at half-time.





However, three second half-goals from the Tribeswomen meant that by the time Aishling Moloney got her second goal, it was too late for the Premier to overcome the deficit.

Tipperary now take on Cork next Saturday in Clonakilty with the winners going into the All-Ireland quarter-finals.