The Tipperary U20 team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster Championship game against Waterford.

Niall Fitzgerald has made four changes from the team that beat Clare last weekend with Seán O’Meara, Darragh O’Brien, Conal Grogan and Shane Ryan all coming in to start.

A win or a draw for Tipp will see them qualify into the phase 2 round robin stage, which includes Kerry and Cork.





Throw-in on Saturday is at 2pm in Lemybrien.

Tipperary squad to play Waterford: