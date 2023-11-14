Format for county football championships confirmed for 2024

The format for next year’s county football championships has been confirmed.

That’s after proposals put forward by the county football committee were passed at last night’s November County Committee Meeting.

The 2024 Tipperary senior football championship will see two groups of four and one group of six.





The top two teams in the group of four alongside the top four in the group of six will head to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the bottom placed team in the groups of four alongside the bottom two in the group of six will head to the relegation playoffs where three teams will be relegated.

In the group of six, teams will play three games, which will be determined by the order in which they are drawn.

For relegation in the senior grade, relegation semi-final losers and relegation final losers will be relegated.

The intermediate championship next year will be comprised of two groups of four and a group of three, with two teams being relegated.

The winners of the two groups of four will head straight to the semi-finals.

Finally, the inaugural premier junior football championship will have one group of six teams with the top four to the semi-finals and no relegation.

More details on the format can be found here: https://tipperary.gaa.ie/november-county-committee-meeting-live-blog/