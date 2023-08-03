Footgolf comes to Templemore this weekend

Footgolf is coming to Templemore this weekend in a unique fundraiser.

The event is being organised by local soccer club BT Harps in an effort to raise funds to improve facilities at the club and also for the long term astro pitch project.

A nine-hole footgolf course has been created on the club grounds in the town, with a competition for adults and children taking place from Saturday to Monday.





Entry for adults is €15 whilst it is €5 for children.

Players keep their scores over the nine-holes and the top-15 in each age grade will be invited back to take part in Monday evening’s playoff.

Philip Ryan from the clubs fundraising committee says the funds will be key for the ambitions of the club moving forward:

“We believe the fundraiser will be beneficial to all the children in our club through better facilities, better coaching and again it’s an investment into our ambitious plans for the future with our long term goal of an astro project to go into the club.”