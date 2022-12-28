Football board chairman outlines goals for Tipperary football in 2023

Getting out of Division Three and building on this year’s minor success are some of Conor O’Dwyer’s goals for Tipp Football next year.

The County Football Board Chairman has been reflecting on the year gone by and looking ahead to next year.

This year, the Tipp minor footballers won the Darcy Cup and the senior side gained promotion from Division Four.





Conor told Tipp FM about some key goals for Tipp football in 2023:

“I’d like for us to build on last year’s minor success.

“I think we’d like to continue to get more good people involved in development squad levels and improve the number of experienced coaches across the county.

“Hopefully we can get the new club structure to bed in over the next couple of years, maybe a slightly better year Under 20 and a key piece I think is to be really competitive in Division Three and hopefully we can get out of Division Three and into Division Two.

“I think that would be a real plus and whether or not it’s the Sam Maguire we’re in or Tailteann Cup that we give it a right rattle.”