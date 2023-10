The county junior B hurling quarter final was called off last night due to unique circumstances.

The game between Knockshegowna and Cappawhite was due to get underway at 8pm last night in Knockshe’s home ground of Ballingarry,

However, a couple of minutes before throw-in, the lights went out at the ground due to a generator issue.





The game had to be called off and will take place at a later date.