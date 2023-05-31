Fixtures confirmed for Tipperary’s 2023 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship campaign

Dates have been confirmed for the 2023 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

Tipperary are in group four alongside Galway and Cork, with the top two teams going to the quarter-finals.

Peter Creedon’s side will receive a buy in round one, meaning their championship campaign starts on Sunday June 25th at home to Galway.





A week later the Premier will travel away for their final group game to play Cork on Saturday July 1st.

The bottom placed team will go into the relegation playoff semi-finals.