Fixtures confirmed for final round of Tipperary hurling championship group stages

Fixtures have been confirmed for the final round of group games in this year’s county hurling championships.

24 games will take place across the three divisions next weekend to determine quarter-final spots and relegation play-off spots.

First up is the winner takes all battle between JK Brackens and Loughmore-Castleiney next Friday evening at half-past-7 in Semple Stadium.





On Sunday, there’s also a winner takes all battle at 3.45 in Semple Stadium where Borrisileigh and Nenagh Éire Óg go head-to-head.

The full fixture list is below: