Fixtures confirmed ahead of busy weekend of divisional hurling finals

Fixtures have been made for next weekend’s divisional club hurling finals.

In the North, a repeat of last year’s senior final sees champions Nenagh Éire Óg play Kiladangan in Dolla at 7pm on Saturday.

The North Premier intermediate final sees Burgess take on Lorrha in Nenagh at 7pm on Sunday evening whilst earlier in the day Moneygall play Borrisokane at 1.15pm also in Nenagh.





Meanwhile, the Mid senior final between Thurles Sarsfields and Upperchurch-Drombane gets underway in Littleton at 1pm on Sunday.

The Mid Premier intermediate final between Gortnahoe/Glengoole and Clonakenny will have a time and venue confirmed this evening whilst the intermediate final between Boherlahan Dualla and Drom-Inch takes place on Friday evening at 7pm in Drombane.

The South senior final between Killenaule and Carrick Swan has been refixed for 7pm on Saturday evening in Clonmel Sportsfield.