A fixture has been made for this weekend’s Munster senior club camogie final.

For a fifth year in a row, Tipperary champions Drom-Inch will contest the provincial final.

Last year’s champions will meet Sarsfields after the Cork side defeated Newcastle West in their semi-final tie last weekend.





The game will take place in Fr McNamara Park in Ennis this Sunday, with throw-in set for 1pm.